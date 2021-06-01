Restaurant employees go public about abusive workplaces

Retail News
Restaurant employees go public about abusive workplacesThe New York Times 01/05/2021
Workers employed in the restaurant industry have faced toxic work environments that left them with a choice of speaking out, possibly endangering their career prospects, or remaining silent. While many stayed quiet, others have begun to go public. Whether that will bring substantial improvements remains unclear.
Discussions
