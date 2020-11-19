Retail pay not keeping up with COVID-19’s spread

Retail News
Retail pay not keeping up with COVID-19’s spreadThe New York Times 11/19/2020
Retailers that offered temporary hourly wage hikes and increased bonuses when the novel coronavirus first broke out in the spring have been slower to take similar actions as case numbers have exploded across the U.S. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union claims that more than 16,300 grocery workers have been exposed to or infected with COVID-19, and 108 have died.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!