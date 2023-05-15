Retail union makes membership strides in bookstores

Retail News

Forbes

Workers at the McNally Jackson, Goods for the Study, Greenlight Bookstore and Book Culture Booksellers at Rutgers University voted unanimously to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). That follows other votes that have seen RWDSU elected to negotiate for workers at McNally Jackson, Goods for the Study, Greenlight Bookstore and Book Culture. RWDSU also seeks to organize workers at the Barnes & Noble (a different company than Barnes & Noble College) flagship store at Union Square in New York City.