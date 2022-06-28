Retailers among companies that will pay workers to travel for abortions

Retail News

The New York Times

Dick’s Sporting Goods, DoorDash, Levi Strauss, Netflix, Patagonia and Starbucks are among a growing list of companies pledging to support employees who work in states where abortion is illegal. “Protection of reproductive rights is a critical business issue impacting our workforce, our economy and progress toward gender and racial equity,” Levi Strauss said in a statement. “Given what is at stake, business leaders need to make their voices heard.”