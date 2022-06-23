Retailers and brand bankruptcies may rise in 2022

Retail News

CNBC

The retail industry went through two years during which sales were buoyed as a result of federal stimulus payments to consumers. With stimulus in the rear-view mirror and inflation on the rise, there are concerns that many weaker retailers may be forced to reorganize or shut their doors altogether. “Consumers aren’t just buying less stuff, they are shopping less, which means a loss of the impulse-shopping moments that are critical to retail growth,” said Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor at NPD Group.