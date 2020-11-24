Retailers and stakeholders try to figure which pandemic changes will stick

Retail News
Retailers and stakeholders try to figure which pandemic changes will stickThe Wall Street Journal 11/23/2020
The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed how American consumers shop and accelerated development of e-commerce and other capabilities at retail. With safe and effective vaccines appearing as though they will be widely available as soon as the second quarter of 2021, retailers, brands and other stakeholders are seeking to determine which of the changes brought by COVID-19 are here to stay.
