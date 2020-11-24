Retail News

Retailers and stakeholders try to figure which pandemic changes will stick

The Wall Street Journal 11/23/2020

The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed how American consumers shop and accelerated development of e-commerce and other capabilities at retail. With safe and effective vaccines appearing as though they will be widely available as soon as  the second quarter of 2021, retailers, brands and other stakeholders are seeking to determine which of the changes brought by COVID-19 are here to stay.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!