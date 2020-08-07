Retailers ask governors to mandate face masks

Retail News

USA Today

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents some of the largest retailers in the U.S., has called on America’s governors to mandate that citizens wear face masks when out in public spaces like stores. “Given the troubling incidents we have all seen on social media involving aggressive customers refusing to wear a mask, we strongly recommend store employees not be charged with primary enforcement of mask mandates and that retailers not be fined for a customer’s non-compliance,” said Brian Dodge, RILA president.