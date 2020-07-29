Retailers can’t enforce their own mask mandates

Retail News

The New York Times

Christopher Vanderpool is an 18-year-old making $11 an hour working as a “health ambassador” at a Walmart in North Carolina. Mr. Vanderpool’s job includes standing in the parking lot and asking customers to put on masks before they enter the store. While many comply with his request, “others will say, ‘No, I am not wearing that garbage,’ or some expletive,” he said. Walmart, along with other retailers that have mask requirements, admit that they are not in a position to enforce the rules on their own.