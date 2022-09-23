Retailers caught between rising costs and consumer price sensitivity

Retail News
Retailers caught between rising costs and consumer price sensitivityThe Wall Street Journal 09/23/2022
Retailers are caught between a rock and hard place where they have to pay more to buy the goods they sell while serving customers who are looking for price breaks in an inflationary environment. Wendy Arlin, CFO of Bath & Body Works, said, “Ultimately, we want our promotions to generate margin dollars. That’s our goal.”
