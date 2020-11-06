Retailers face scrutiny after ending hazard pay

Retail News
Retailers face scrutiny after ending hazard payFast Company 06/10/2020
Costco, Kroger, Lowe’s and Walmart were among the retail changes that earned kudos for paying higher wages and/or bonuses to frontline employees as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the U.S. Now, these very same businesses are facing criticism for ending hazard pay even as many states report a higher number of hospitalizations due to the virus.
