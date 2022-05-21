Retail News

Retailers have a lot of unwanted inventory

The Wall Street Journal 05/20/2022

Retailers that stocked up due to pandemic-related supply chain challenges are finding that customers don’t want to buy much of what they have to sell. Chains including Kohl’s, Target and Walmart report high inventory levels, and discounters such as Burlington and Ross Stores say they are finding deals as brands and retailers look to move closeout merchandise.

