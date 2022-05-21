Retailers have a lot of unwanted inventory

Retail News
Retailers have a lot of unwanted inventoryThe Wall Street Journal 05/20/2022
Retailers that stocked up due to pandemic-related supply chain challenges are finding that customers don’t want to buy much of what they have to sell. Chains including Kohl’s, Target and Walmart report high inventory levels, and discounters such as Burlington and Ross Stores say they are finding deals as brands and retailers look to move closeout merchandise.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!