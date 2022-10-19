Retailers hope excess inventory will make great Christmas gifts

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

Retailers are carrying higher levels of excess inventory as the Christmas selling season begins and that is expected to result in lots of discounted merchandise being available for shoppers. “This year is going to be a fantastic year to buy a tree,” said National Tree Company CEO Chris Butler. “Everybody’s going to be trying to get through the inventory that they have to make sure they clean out a little bit before the 2023 season.”