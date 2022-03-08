Retailers lock up more items to prevent theft

Retail News
Retailers lock up more items to prevent theftCNN 08/02/2022
Retailers are putting everyday items such as aluminum foil, candy, dish detergent, soap and toothpaste behind lock and key in some locations due to organized retail crime activity. “It’s [locking items up] extremely discouraging to customers,” said Paco Underhill, the founder and CEO of Envirosell. “It is a brutal experience for the merchant, too.”
Discussions
