Retailers pushed past tech firms for most layoffs in April

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

U.S. retailers posted the most job cuts in April, bringing the industry’s total for 2023 to 36,000, according to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. “Retailers and Consumer Goods Manufacturers are preparing for a tightening in consumer spending, particularly with the Fed’s hike to interest rates in an attempt to control inflation,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at the placement firm.