Retailers see punitive shoplifting laws as a deterrent

Retail News
Retailers see punitive shoplifting laws as a deterrentSlate 02/27/2023
Retailers represented by the National Retail Federation and the Retail Industry Leaders Association agree that stolen merchandise is a multi-billion-dollar problem for the industry. Many are advocating for increased penalties for individuals engaged in shoplifting and the leaders of organized crime rings that are stealing inventory from stores en masse.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!