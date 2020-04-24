Retailers struggle to convince some shoppers to wear face masks

Retail News
Retailers struggle to convince some shoppers to wear face masksCNN 04/24/2020
Some states have mandated that shoppers must wear fact masks in supermarkets, but retailers are reluctant to confront individuals who disregard the directives. Wegmans, for example, says it seeks to reduce “conflicts” in its stores and will not put associates in the position of denying entry to customers even in places where masks are mandated.
Discussions
