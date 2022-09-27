Retailers try to lock out gangs of thieves

Retail News
Retailers try to lock out gangs of thievesThe Wall Street Journal 09/27/2022
Retail organized crime is robbing some stores blind and companies such as Best Buy and Home Depot are stepping up efforts to keep the thieves at bay. Home Depot has locked up more products over the past 12 months to address the issue. “It’s a triage-type scenario. It’s stop the bleeding and give yourself some time,” said Scott Glenn, vice president of asset protection at Home Depot.
Discussions
