RH CEO thinks the U.S. is in a recession

Gary Friedman, CEO of RH, thinks that anyone who doesn’t believe the U.S. is in a recession is downright “crazy.” Mr. Friedman expects his company’s sales to take a major hit in the third quarter as the Federal Reserve raises rates. “I think the Fed finally really understands what they have to do. And it’s not going to be pretty when interest rates go up the way they are,” he said.