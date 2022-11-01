Rising food-at-home prices could make Thanksgiving 2022 a good year to eat out

Retail News
Rising food-at-home prices could make Thanksgiving 2022 a good year to eat outUSA Today 11/01/2022
Prices for food-at-home goods are rising more quickly than those away from home, which could make enjoying a Thanksgiving meal at a restaurant a bigger bargain than it has been in years. “This will be the year where you get the best relative value eating out that we’ve seen in a long, long time,” said Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo’s chief agricultural economist. “It’s not going to cost as much to pamper yourself.”
