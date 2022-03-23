Rising prices send more Americans to food banks

Retail News
Rising prices send more Americans to food banksThe Washington Post 03/21/2022
Food banks around the U.S. are seeing increased demand as more Americans report not having enough food to eat. The percentage of households that sometimes do not have enough to eat rose from 7.8 percent in August to 10.2 percent last month, according to according to the Census Household Pulse Survey. Households with children are even worse off, with 13.1 percent sometimes not having enough to eat.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!