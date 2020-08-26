Robotic vacuum gets a genius brain

Retail News
Robotic vacuum gets a genius brainFast Company 08/26/2020
The iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner is receiving software upgrades that provide new cleaning features and make the device smarter over time. “This is just the beginning,” he says. “This is 1.0. Buying a Roomba now is a little like buying a Tesla in that it gets smarter, and it’s a new robot every few months,” said Colin Angle, iRobot founder and CEO.
Discussions
