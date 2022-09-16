Russian oil bans could lead to a winter spike in fuel prices

Retail News
Russian oil bans could lead to a winter spike in fuel pricesUSA Today 09/16/2022
The cost of heating fuel and gasoline may move higher in the coming months as countries ban Russian oil for that nation’s attack on Ukraine. “This winter, the European Union will cease, for the most part, buying Russian oil and in addition, they will ban the provision of services that enable Russia to ship oil by tanker,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “It is possible that could cause a spike in oil prices.”
