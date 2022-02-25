Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be a setback for U.S. economy

Retail News
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be a setback for U.S. economyThe Washington Post 02/25/2022
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a spike in global energy prices that will add to inflationary pressures in the U.S. President Biden has said that he would consider tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to offset rising oil prices. He has also warned energy companies not to use Russia’s illegal act as a rationale for gouging consumers.
