Salvatore Ferragamo goes searching for younger customers on Farfetch

Retail News

Vogue Business

Salvatore Ferragamo is partnering with Farfetch, the online luxury goods retailer, in a bid to attract younger Millennials and Gen-Z shoppers. “Farfetch is the leading digital platform in luxury fashion and represents the ideal partner to further boost Ferragamo’s omnichannel innovation, fuelling our plans to reach new, younger audiences and accelerate our growth,” said Ferragamo CEO Marco Gobbetti.