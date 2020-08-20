Sam’s Club gets exclusive on Cinnamon Toast Crunch-like seasoning

Retail News
Sam’s Club gets exclusive on Cinnamon Toast Crunch-like seasoningUSA Today 08/20/2020
B&G Foods’ “Cinnadust Seasoning Blend” was created to approximate the taste and crunch of the popular Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. The product which includes cinnamon, sugar, vanilla and graham will be sold exclusively at Sam’s Club. A social media post promoting the item calls it “the seasoning you never knew you needed.”
