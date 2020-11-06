Sam’s Club rolls out curbside pickup nationwide

Retail News

TechCrunch

Sam’s Club is rolling out curbside pickup at its 597 locations across the country. Club members can order items marked as “Pick Up in Club” through Sam’s app or its website. The service is free to Plus members at the chain’s club stores. “While free Curbside Pickup is a new Plus member benefit, we recognize all of our members are looking for contact-free shopping options as part of the current environment,” said Lance de la Rosa, Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club. “Because of that, we are going to temporarily make the service available for every member and do what we can to help them get the products they need, when and how they want them.”