Sam’s Club to open 30 new stores

Retail News
Sam’s Club to open 30 new storesThe Associated Press/ABC News 01/27/2023
Sam’s Club plans to open 30 new locations over the next few years, the first new clubs since 2017. The new locations will measure about 20,000 square feet larger than existing clubs and feature amenities such as sushi islands, full-service floral areas and optical centers. Sam’s also plans to open five new supply chain fulfillment and distribution centers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!