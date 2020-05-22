Schnucks to open new, natural food concept

Retail News
Schnucks to open new, natural food conceptKOMU 05/21/2020
Schnucks announced that it plans to open a new natural food concept store — Eatwell — in a location in Columbia, MO, that formerly housed a Lucky’s. “Our mission as a company is to nourish people’s lives and we’re excited to be able to build on that mission by launching a store where it’s easy to make healthier choices, while still also being able to pick up a few decadent treats for those special occasions that may be worth the extra calories,” said Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of Schnucks.
Discussions
