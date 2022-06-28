SCOTUS’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade felt in corporate boardrooms

Retail News
SCOTUS’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade felt in corporate boardroomsCNBC 06/27/2022
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which granted women the right to seek abortions, has substantial implications for business operators across the U.S. who will now need to determine if they will cover travel for employees who live in locations where it is illegal to terminate a pregnancy.
