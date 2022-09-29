Senator wants FTC to block Amazon’s deal for iRobot

Retail News

Axios

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is asking the Federal Trade Commission to reject Amazon’s proposed deal to acquire iRobot. “I have serious concerns about the Amazon-iRobot deal — dominant companies like Amazon shouldn’t be allowed to just buy their way out of competing,” Sen. Warren said. “The FTC should oppose this proposed merger to protect competition, lower consumer prices and rein in Amazon’s well-documented anticompetitive activities.”