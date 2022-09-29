Senator wants FTC to block Amazon’s deal for iRobot

Retail News
Senator wants FTC to block Amazon’s deal for iRobotAxios 09/29/2022
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is asking the Federal Trade Commission to reject Amazon’s proposed deal to acquire iRobot. “I have serious concerns about the Amazon-iRobot deal — dominant companies like Amazon shouldn’t be allowed to just buy their way out of competing,” Sen. Warren said. “The FTC should oppose this proposed merger to protect competition, lower consumer prices and rein in Amazon’s well-documented anticompetitive activities.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!