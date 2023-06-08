Senators say TikTok CEO wasn’t transparent about app’s use of consumer data

Retail News

The New York Times

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn have sent a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Chew with questions about how the video-sharing app handles data about its American users. “We are deeply troubled by TikTok’s recurring pattern of providing misleading, inaccurate or false information to Congress and its users in the United States, including in response to us during oversight hearings and letters,” the senators wrote. TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek said the company is “confident in the accuracy” of the information it has shared with Congress.