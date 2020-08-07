Shake Shack reports sales drop from COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter protests

Retail News
Shake Shack reports sales drop from COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter protestsFast Casual 07/08/2020
Shake Shack reported a sales decline of $3.2 million for the second quarter as the burger chain closed locations due to the coronavirus outbreak and protests against racial inequality across the country. Even with the challenges it faced, the company opened four new locations in Charlotte, Los Angeles, Sacramento and St. Louis.
