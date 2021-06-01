Shake Shake brings a Korean flavor to U.S. chicken wars

Retail News

CNN

Shake Shake has added two new Korean-style chicken items to its menu. The new additions include a Fried Chick’n Sandwich and Chick’n Bites. Both items use Gochujang, a fermented red chili paste used in Korean cooking, in their recipes. “We tried countless joints over the years, immersing ourselves in all of the different styles and finding what makes Seoul such a delicious and iconic city,” said Mark Rosati, the chain’s culinary director. “We have come to love the diverse flavor profile Korean fried chicken offers.”