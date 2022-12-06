Shein is taking steps to end labor abuses at factories producing its goods

Retail News
Shein is taking steps to end labor abuses at factories producing its goodsCNN 12/06/2022
Shein said it plans to invest $15 million to improve factories that produce the goods sold on its website. The fast-fashion retailer said that an investigation that it launched found that two factories had workers on shifts running longer than local regulations allow. The suppliers in question, the company said, have until the end of December to comply with regulations or risk having Shein take unspecified action against them.
Discussions
