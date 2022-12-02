Shopify called upon to de-platform anti-LGBTQ site

Retail News

Fast Company

Libs of TikTok sells merchandise with messages that push back against policies that give LGBTQ individuals the same rights as others in society. The site on the Shopify platform sells t-shirts and mugs targeted at schools, with phrases such as “Stop Grooming Our Kids.” Media Matters of America says that Libs of TikTok messages violate Shopify’s “Acceptable Use Policies” against promoting or condoning “hate or violence against people based on race, ethnicity, color, national origin, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, medical condition, veteran status or other forms of discriminatory intolerance” and should be removed from its platform.