Business Insider
Shopify has introduced a new tool integrated into employees’ calendars that calculates the cost of meetings with three or more people. The tool, a Google Chrome extension, estimates the cost based on average pay data, meeting duration, and the number of participants. This initiative is part of Shopify’s ongoing efforts to reduce unnecessary meetings and encourage employees to prioritize their time and focus on productive tasks.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.