Retail News

Shopify laying off 10 percent of its workers

The Wall Street Journal 07/26/2022

Shopify is cutting about 10 percent of its global workforce after CEO Tobi Lütke said the company’s bet that e-commerce sales would continue to accelerate as the novel coronavirus pandemic waned has proven ill-advised. The company is  “eliminating over-specialized and duplicate roles,” Mr. Lütke wrote in a memo to employees.

