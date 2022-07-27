Shopify laying off 10 percent of its workers

Retail News
Shopify laying off 10 percent of its workersThe Wall Street Journal 07/26/2022
Shopify is cutting about 10 percent of its global workforce after CEO Tobi Lütke said the company’s bet that e-commerce sales would continue to accelerate as the novel coronavirus pandemic waned has proven ill-advised. The company is “eliminating over-specialized and duplicate roles,” Mr. Lütke wrote in a memo to employees.
