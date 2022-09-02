Shopify tells merchants to steer clear of Amazon’s Buy with Prime

Retail News
Shopify tells merchants to steer clear of Amazon’s Buy with PrimeThe Information 09/02/2022
Shopify is notifying sellers on its platform that using Amazon.com’s Buy with Prime service is a violation of its terms of service. The service enables business users to offer the same benefits as Amazon Prime including free two-day shipping. Shopify has warned its platform users that using Amazon’s service could entail security risks. Amazon denies the assertion.
Discussions
