Shoppers are finding post-holiday returns more complicated this year

Retail News
Shoppers are finding post-holiday returns more complicated this yearWCPO Cincinnati 12/27/2022
Consumers are being warned to check retailer return policies carefully this year. It’s no longer safe to assume returns are free, and many stores are requiring verification in the form of the returner’s address, phone number, etc. Retailers are making the difficult decision to attach fees to return orders due to rising shipping and customer acquisition costs.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!