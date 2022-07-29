Retail News

Signs indicate that worst of food price hikes has already happened

The Wall Street Journal 07/28/2022

Nestlé says it needs to raise its prices seven percent to protect its profit margins this year. The consumer packaged goods giant has already raised prices by 6.5 percent. Other CPG companies are in similar positions as Nestlé, suggesting that large price hikes are unlikely over the balance of 2022.

