Signs indicate that worst of food price hikes has already happened

Retail News
Signs indicate that worst of food price hikes has already happenedThe Wall Street Journal 07/28/2022
Nestlé says it needs to raise its prices seven percent to protect its profit margins this year. The consumer packaged goods giant has already raised prices by 6.5 percent. Other CPG companies are in similar positions as Nestlé, suggesting that large price hikes are unlikely over the balance of 2022.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!