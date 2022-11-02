Retail News

Simon Property Group sees continued improvement in ’22

TheRealDeal 02/11/2022

David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the U.S. and part-owner of such retail chains as Forever 21 and J.C. Penney, pointed to the gains his company made in 2021 following a particularly difficult 2020. “‘22 is going to continue to be a transition year, like ‘21 was,” he said. “But we kicked the crap out of ‘21.”

