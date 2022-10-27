Skechers has no interest in working with Ye

Retail News

AP News

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of Skechers’ corporate headquarters in California yesterday after he showed up without an invitation. The footwear brand said it is “is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.” Brands and retailers, including Adidas, Foot Locker, Gap and TJ Maxx, have cut ties with Mr. West in recent days.