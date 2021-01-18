Slowdowns happen after FedEx and UPS deliver vaccines

Retail News
Slowdowns happen after FedEx and UPS deliver vaccinesUSA Today 01/18/2021
Delivery giants have not reported any problems in promptly delivering COVID-19 vaccines to state locations. States, many of whom are cash-strapped, have faced a variety of logistical challenges in turning around delivered vaccines to get them into the arms of Americans cleared to receive them. Some states have complained about getting fewer doses of vaccine than originally promised by the Trump administration.
