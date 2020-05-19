Retail News

Small snack maker looks to one up PepsiCo with BetterSnacks.com

Fast Company 05/19/2020

PeaTos is following in the steps of PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay business, but trying to go one better. Last week, PepsiCo launched a consumer-direct site, Snacks.com, to give its brand lovers another contactless option for getting its chips, dips and other products. PeaTos, in turn, has launched BetterSnacks.com, a website that promotes the brand’s line of crunchy snacks made from peas rather than corn.

