Retail News

Smith & Wesson reports a drop in demand for its firearms

Investing.com/Yahoo Finance 09/09/2022

Smith & Wesson Brands reported revenues and earnings per share that are well below Wall Street’s expectations. The firearms maker blamed its results on “a return to a normal demand pattern at the retail counter for firearms combined with temporary headwinds from inventory corrections within the channel.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!