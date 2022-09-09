Smith & Wesson reports a drop in demand for its firearms

Retail News
Smith & Wesson reports a drop in demand for its firearmsInvesting.com/Yahoo Finance 09/09/2022
Smith & Wesson Brands reported revenues and earnings per share that are well below Wall Street’s expectations. The firearms maker blamed its results on “a return to a normal demand pattern at the retail counter for firearms combined with temporary headwinds from inventory corrections within the channel.”
