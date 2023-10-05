Snack-Maker Conagra May Tweak Portions as Weight-Loss Drugs Alter Appetites
Reuters
Conagra Brands, known for products like Slim Jim beef jerky and Act II popcorn, is considering potential adjustments to portion sizes and ingredients if the increasing use of weight-loss drugs leads to shifts in consumer eating habits. CEO Sean Connolly mentioned that they would design smaller portions if necessary, and while ingredient changes might be considered, such adjustments aren’t anticipated within the next six months. As sales of weight-loss drugs surge, food companies like Conagra are closely monitoring the potential impact on consumer preferences and their product lines.
Recent News
Popular Sneaker, Athletic Brand Closes US Stores and Website
Foot Locker’s 2021 purchase of the Atmos brand for $360 million, hailed as a foray into making its own products, has taken a turn. Foot Locker has decided to shutter all Atmos stores and its website in the U.S. while…
PayPal Sued in US Consumer Case Over ‘Industry-High’ Transaction Fees
PayPal is facing an antitrust lawsuit in California, where two consumers allege the company has crafted agreements with e-commerce merchants to artificially maintain high transaction fees, violating competition law. The suit contends that PayPal, which owns Venmo, enforces the highest…
Levi Strauss Cuts Annual Forecasts as Promotions, Wholesale Weakness Weigh
Levi Strauss & Co has revised its annual forecasts downwards for the second time this year after falling short of third-quarter sales estimates. The denim giant attributed the slump to extensive promotions and declining sales in its North American wholesale…
Instacart Workers Show off Hundreds of Dollars in Free Food That They Keep From Canceled Orders. ‘This Is the Only Perk of Working Instacart.’
Instacart shoppers are often rewarded with free groceries when they encounter undeliverable orders due to last-minute cancellations or unresponsive customers. This has become a notable perk for gig workers, with instances where Instacart allows them to keep the groceries. While…