Snack-Maker Conagra May Tweak Portions as Weight-Loss Drugs Alter Appetites

Reuters

Conagra Brands, known for products like Slim Jim beef jerky and Act II popcorn, is considering potential adjustments to portion sizes and ingredients if the increasing use of weight-loss drugs leads to shifts in consumer eating habits. CEO Sean Connolly mentioned that they would design smaller portions if necessary, and while ingredient changes might be considered, such adjustments aren’t anticipated within the next six months. As sales of weight-loss drugs surge, food companies like Conagra are closely monitoring the potential impact on consumer preferences and their product lines.

