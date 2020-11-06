Some advertisers pull Facebook ads over unchallenged conspiracy theory posts

Retail News
Some advertisers pull Facebook ads over unchallenged conspiracy theory postsThe New York Times 06/09/2020
Some advertisers pulled back spending on social media channels as the coronavirus pandemic and then protests against racial inequality and police violence spread across the U.S. Now, some are holding off on placing ads on Facebook even as they restart campaigns as the social site continues to permit misinformation and conspiracy theories to be spread on its platform. Twitter and other social sites have begun flagging misinformation being posted on their sites, including some from President Trump.
