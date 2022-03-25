Some Google employees worry about their paychecks

Retail News
Some Google employees worry about their paychecksFortune 03/25/2022
An annual survey released by Google finds that more than half the company’s workers believe their compensation levels are competitive. The percentage of workers that feel that way fell from last year. Bonuses being paid by Apple and Amazon’s adjusted base salary cap have risen as benchmarks Google employees use to qualify their own compensation. Inflation is likely playing a part in workers’ perceptions, as well.
