Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan took on shifts as a barista in preparation for his new role, encountering rookie blunders like a bursting egg bite and burning his hand on a hot sandwich. His experiences highlighted areas for operational improvements, including simplifying cup and lid combinations and ensuring breakfast sandwich availability. While Starbucks employees are in their third year of a unionization drive, Narasimhan has focused on changes like reducing corporate communication to stores and enhancing packaging for egg bites.