Starbucks fires seven associates involved in union activity

Starbucks fires seven associates involved in union activityCNN 02/09/2022
Starbucks has fired seven associates at a Memphis store after claiming that the individuals last month violated company security rules by allowing members of the media into the location after hours. The workers, who were all engaged in union organizing activity at the store, said that their dismissals were an act of retaliation to prevent a union being formed.
